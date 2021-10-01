Canadian fashion designer Nygard consents to U.S. extradition - media
Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard has consented to extradition to the United States, where he faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, media reported.
U.S. authorities accuse Nygard of using his businesses to lure women and girls in the United States, Canada and the Bahamas since 1995 to sexually gratify himself and his associates.
