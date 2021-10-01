2 women drown in flash flood in JK's Rajouri

Two women were washed away in a flash flood in a rivulet in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said here.

The incident took place when the women were at a farmland near the rivulet in Chatyari Bagla village, they said.

In the search and rescue operation launched by authorities, body of one the women has been recovered, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)