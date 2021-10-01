DNA analysis to be strengthened in forensic science labs under Nirbhaya Fund

The Nirbhaya Fund's Empowered Committee of Officers have recommended a proposal for strengthening DNA analysis, cyber forensics and related facilities in Forensic Science Labs (FSL) in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Nagaland at an estimated cost of Rs 17.31 crore.

The EC also reviewed the physical and financial progress of all ongoing projects/schemes worth Rs 9,797.02 crore under the Nirbhaya Fund.

“The approved projects/schemes include setting up of one stop centres for women, women help desks in police stations, Emergency Response Support System, safe city projects, Women Helpline, etc. After initial appraisal by EC, Ministries/Departments implement the projects/schemes directly or through States/UTs/Implementing Agencies,” the Women and Child Development Ministry said in a statement.

Indevar Pandey, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) chaired the meeting of the Empowered Committee (EC) of Officers constituted under the Framework for Nirbhaya Fund on Thursday.

“The EC appraised and recommended the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for 'Strengthening DNA analysis, cyber forensic and related facilities in Forensic Science Labs (FSLs) in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Nagaland' at an estimated cost of Rs. 17.31 crore. Including this, FSLs in 24 states/UTs in the country have been covered for strengthening DNA analysis with funding from Nirbhaya corpus,” the ministry said.

The government has a dedicated non-lapsable fund called 'Nirbhaya Fund' for implementation of initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of women in the country.

The EC appraises and recommends proposals for funding under Nirbhaya Fund and monitors progress of implementation of approved projects.

