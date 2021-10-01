Man, nephew killed in motorcycle-tractor collision in Rajasthan

A man and his nephew were killed when their motorcycle collided with a tractor in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm on NH-52 near Swaroop Garh in the Hindoli area, Station House Officer of Hindoli police station Mukesh Meena said.

Both riders sustained critical injuries in the collision and were rushed to a community health centre where they succumbed during treatment, he said.

They were identified as Heeral Lal Meena (30) and his three-year-old nephew Chintu alias Bheem Singh, residents of Swaroop Garh, the SHO said.

A case was registered against the tractor driver, police said.

The bodies were handed family members after post-mortem, they said.

In another incident, a tractor ran over a Class 5 student when he was on his way home from school in Khedibandha village of Bundi district on Thursday, police said.

He was identified as Kishan Kewat (13).

Tractor driver, Rakesh Kewat, fled the spot after the incident, following which angry villagers set his vehicle on fire.

Kewat with booked for negligent driving, police said, and efforts are on to nab him.

