BRIEF-Toronto police to charge Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard with sexual assault - statement
Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 19:09 IST
Toronto police in a statement say:
* WARRANT ISSUED FOR CANADIAN FASHION MOGUL PETER NYGARD, TO BE CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT, FORCIBLE CONFINEMENT
