Czech foreign minister summons British ambassador over Rangers game accusations
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 01-10-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 19:15 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek summoned Britain's ambassador over accusations that sections of a soccer crowd consisting mainly of schoolchildren attending a game in Prague on Thursday abused Rangers player Glen Kamara.
"Enough! Intentionally spread, disgusting insults against Czech children in the media and on the internet do not belong to football and even less so to good relations between two countries," Kulhanek said on Twitter on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jakub Kulhanek
- Britain
- Rangers
- Glen Kamara
- Prague
- Czech
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain says no strategic differences with France after new submarine pact
China decries U.S., Britain, Australia security partnership
Submarine pact does not herald new Cold War with China, Britain says
Britain's relationship with France is rock-solid, says PM Johnson
China fumes over Australia's nuclear sub pact with U.S., Britain