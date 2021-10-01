Left Menu

UP girl found in bush died of head injury, says postmortem report

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 01-10-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 19:19 IST
A day after the body of a girl was found in a bush here, the autopsy report on Friday concluded that she died due to a head injury, police said.

The class 10 student from Khurja Dehat area had left her house to go to her tuition class on Thursday, but was found dead in a bush merely hours later. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh told reporters here that no marks of injury on her private parts or anywhere else were found on the body in the postmortem.

A panel of three doctors conducted the postmortem and the whole exercise was videographed.

The suspect who was seen running away from the spot by some people was arrested nine kilometers away hiding in a bush, the SP said, adding that he was being interrogated.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was seen lurking around the bush where the body was found. He was arrested by police on the basis of the description of his clothes as told by the eyewitnesses.

Six police teams have been formed to investigate the case and ascertain the identity of the accused, Singh added.

The last rites of the deceased have been performed.

