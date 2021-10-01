Five-month old kidnapped child sold for Rs 90,000 rescued, three held

Left Menu

A five-month-old girl baby girl kidnapped from her mother a couple of days ago in Anamalai in the district, has been rescued and three people arrested in this connection, police said on Friday.The trio, including a childless man who bought the baby for Rs 90,000, and two kidnappers were arrested in the early hours, they said.The incident occurred on Tuesday night, when one of the kidnappers, Ramar noticed a woman Sangeetha, hailing from Mysuru, standing with her children at the bus stop in Anamalai and offered money in exchange for the baby, police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-10-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 19:30 IST
A five-month-old girl baby girl kidnapped from her mother a couple of days ago in Anamalai in the district, has been rescued and three people arrested in this connection, police said on Friday.

The trio, including a childless man who bought the baby for Rs 90,000, and two kidnappers were arrested in the early hours, they said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, when one of the kidnappers, Ramar noticed a woman Sangeetha, hailing from Mysuru, standing with her children at the bus stop in Anamalai and offered money in exchange for the baby, police said. She, however, refused to part with the child.

However, Ramar, along with his friend Murugesan returned and gave her Rs 50 to by some food for the children. When she went to buy food, Ramar abducted the child and following a complaint police formed eight special teams to nab the culprits.

After going through CCTV footage, police arrested the three persons.

On interrogation it was revealed that the childless man, Muthupandi had bought the child for Rs 90,000 from Ramar and Murugesan, police said.

