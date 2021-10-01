ED files charge sheet against Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a charge sheet against Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar in connection with Rs 500-crore money laundering case.

The final report was filed before Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal, who put up the matter for consideration on October 4.

Thapar was arrested by the ED in August and is in judicial custody.

The court, meanwhile, adjourned the bail application, filed by advocate Vijay Aggarwal and Karanjawala & Co, for October 7 for further arguments.

The application has claimed that the accused was no longer required for custodial interrogation and no purpose will be served by keeping him in further custody.

It claimed that there was no possibility of the accused tempering with the evidence or influencing the witnesses.

Thapar, 60, was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on August 3, after the agency carried out raids against him and his linked businesses in Delhi and Mumbai.

The ED was probing an alleged transaction between his company Avantha Realty, Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and his wife Bina, who are already being investigated under the PMLA by the agency.

The case of money laundering was filed by the ED after taking cognisance of an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The FIR alleged that Kapoor, then MD and CEO of Yes Bank, obtained illegal gratification in the form of a property in a prime location in Delhi at much less than the realisable market value belonging to Avantha Reality Ltd for sanction of a loan to ARL, and extending concessions, relaxations and waivers in the already existing credit facilities provided to Avantha Group firms and for advancing new and additional loans to them by Yes Bank Ltd.

The CBI had last year booked Kapoor and his wife Bindu for allegedly obtaining a bribe of Rs 307 crore through the purchase of a bungalow in a tony Delhi area from a realty firm at half the market price and facilitating around Rs 1,900 crore bank loans to it in return.

The CBI suspected that the discounted transaction for the 1.2 acre-bungalow on Amrita Shergill Marg in Delhi was a gratification to Kapoor through the company Bliss Abode Pvt Ltd in return for non-realisation of over Rs 1,900 crore in loans from Yes Bank to Avantha Realty and group companies.

In June, 2021 the CBI had booked Thapar and others in a fresh case of fraud of Rs 2,435 crore in the State Bank of India (SBI) and other banks to probe an alleged fraud case at the CG Power and Industrial Solutions.