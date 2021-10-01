College student allegedly murdered in Kottayam district of Kerala, accused arrested
A 22-year-old college student was found dead in the Kottayam district of Kerala on Friday.
A 22-year-old college student was found dead in the Kottayam district of Kerala on Friday. Nidhina Mol, the 3rd-year graduation student, died after she was allegedly attacked by her classmate Abhishek Byju, said the Police.
The police further said, "They were in a relationship and there were some issues. He tried talking to her, it turned into an argument. He cut her throat using a paper-knife," The Police have taken the accused into custody.
The college student was allegedly murdered on the road.The incident happened around 11:30 am in the College campus, Pala in the Kottayam district of Kerala. The eyewitness told the media that after the incident he sat on a bench and police reached there and took him into custody.
The Police is further interrogating the accused. (ANI)
