Sakinaka rape-murder: Accused attacked victim who knew him, was trying to avoid him

Once the accused saw the victim, he attacked her in a fit of rage, they said.Apart from this, the statement of the security guard, who had alerted the police about the injured woman, is also part of the chargesheet, they said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 19:49 IST
The Mumbai police in the chargesheet filed in the Sakinaka rape and murder case have stated that the accused had been acquainted with the victim, who had been avoiding him, which prompted him to track her down and attack her, sources said on Friday.

The 345-page chargesheet was filed at Dindoshi sessions court by the Special Investigation Team of the Mumbai police on September 28, almost 18 days after the incident, in which a 34-year-old woman was raped and brutalised with an iron rod. The woman was raped and brutally assaulted on her private parts with a rod in a stationary vehicle on September 10 by a 45-year-old man.

The victim died during treatment at civic-run Rajawadi Hospital a day after the attack, due to heavy blood loss.

The accused was subsequently arrested, and an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against him.

According to the chargesheet, the accused tracked down the victim, as she had been avoiding to meet him for 25 days, sources said. Once the accused saw the victim, he attacked her in a fit of rage, they said.

Apart from this, the statement of the security guard, who had alerted the police about the injured woman, is also part of the chargesheet, they said. The police have recorded statements of at least 77 persons in connection with the case, and of these, over 24 statements are of key witnesses, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

