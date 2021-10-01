Three persons electrocuted in Tamil Nadu

Three of a family were electrocuted at a village in this district on Friday, police said.

The victims were a daily wage labourer and his two teenaged sons and the incident occurred near Chinnalapatti in the district, police said.

Tirupati was drying his clothes when when he came into contact with a live wire. Hearing his screams, his sons went to his rescue, but they were also electrocuted, police added.

Two other persons who tried to save the victims suffered injuries and have been admitted to the district hospital here, officials added.

