Army Chief visits forward areas in Eastern Ladakh

Army Chief General MM Naravane who is on a two-day visit to the Ladhak visited forward areas in Eastern Ladakh on Friday, where he was briefed on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 20:00 IST
Army Chief visit Eastern Ladakh (Photo: Twitter/Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
Army Chief General MM Naravane who is on a two-day visit to the Ladhak visited forward areas in Eastern Ladakh on Friday, where he was briefed on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness. In a tweet, the Indian Army informed that Army Chief also interacted with the troops stationed in the area and complimented them for their resoluteness and high morale.

"General MM Naravane Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) visited forward areas in Eastern Ladakh, where he was briefed on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness. COAS also interacted with the troops and complimented them for their resoluteness and high morale" Indian Army tweeted. The visit comes at a crucial time when on Thursday, MEA's spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Beijing continues to deploy a large number of troops and armaments in the border areas and, in response, Indian armed forces had to make "appropriate counter deployments".

Tensions at the India-China border in eastern Ladakh continues to exist even a year after the Galwan clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Earlier today, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, informed that during his visit, Naravane will review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in the Ladakh Sector. He will also be interacting with troops deployed in the sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

