2 held for Jaipur history sheeter's murder

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-10-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 20:09 IST
Two men were arrested on Friday for the murder of an alleged history sheeter in broad daylight here, police said.

Five others, allegedly involved in the case, are still at large, they said.

Jairaj Singh and Pawan Yadav were arrested Friday for killing Ajay Yadav (42)over an old rivalry, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West, Richa Tomar said. On September 21, the seven accused stopped Ajay Yadav's car near Ram Mandir in the Bani Park area and opened fire at him, leading to his death.

CCTV footage of various locations were captured to identify the miscreants and a case registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

