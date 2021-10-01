Left Menu

J-K: Man held over police inspector’s killing in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-10-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 20:11 IST
J-K: Man held over police inspector’s killing in Srinagar
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused of being involved in the killing of a police inspector in the Nowgam area here has been arrested, police said on Friday.

Inspector Parvez Ahmad was shot dead by militants when he was on his way to the mosque to offer prayers in Nowgam on the outskirts of the city on June 22 this year.

''Police in Srinagar have arrested one accused involved in the killing of Inspector Parvez Ahmad. He has been identified as Muheeb Bashir Dar, a resident of Manganwagi,'' a police spokesman said.

He said Dar also is involved in many other terror-related incidents.

Meanwhile, a militant of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

''On a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists and their planning to attack security forces, a joint checkpoint was established at Mujhmarg Junction,'' the spokesman said.

He said a suspicious person was intercepted who on seeing the search party tried to flee but was apprehended.

''He has been identified as Kamran Bashir Hajam, an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT,'' the spokesman.

One hand grenade and 29 rounds of 7.62 mm caliber pistol were recovered from his possession, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021