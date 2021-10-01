Left Menu

US Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 20:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the apex court said on Friday, the first publicly known case of COVID-19 among the top court's justices.

Kavanaugh, 56, tested positive for the contagion on Thursday night and has no symptoms, the CNN news channel quoted as saying in a statement by the Supreme Court.

The court said Kavanaugh's wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday.

Kavanaugh underwent a routine COVID-19 test on Thursday ahead of fellow Justice Amy Coney Barrett's investiture ceremony on Friday, which he will no longer be attending out of precaution, the court said.

Now Kavanaugh will not be on the bench on Monday, the start of the new term and the first in-person session with all nine justices.

He had tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, along with the other justices, ahead of their closed door meeting to discuss priority of cases.

According to the report, the justices plan to return to the courtroom this term for oral arguments, after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to hold arguments over phone.

However, court sessions will not be open for the general public but a live audio feed will continue, it said.

He participated in the ACLI Capital Challenge three-mile race on Wednesday in Anacostia Park in Washington.

The US has reported over 43,462,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 697,800 deaths, making it the worst-hit country by the pandemic, which originated in central China's Wuhan city in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

