Antilia bomb scare case: Accused bookie seeks bail, says not connected to incident

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 20:25 IST
Cricket bookie Naresh Gaur, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, on Friday moved a bail plea before a special NIA court saying he has no connection with the crime and has been booked merely on the basis of ''surmises and conjectures''.

Gaur, an alleged cricket bookie, was arrested in March by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, which was investigating the case before it was taken over by National Investigation Agency (NIA). As per the probe agency, his role is allegedly procuring SIM cards for prime accused Sachin Waze.

Gaur, in his bail application, claimed there is no shred of evidence to show he was part of any conspiracy, adding he had no knowledge of why the SIMs were procured by Waze.

He claimed he had been made a scapegoat by the agency on the behest of Waze.

His plea will be heard on October 13.

Meanwhile, former police official Pradeep Sharma, also arrested in the case and in jail presently, has moved pleas seeking transfer from Taloja jail to Thane prison and home food. Sharma's application has been kept for hearing on October 6.

An explosives-laden vehicle was found near Antilia, the south Mumbai home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, on February 25 this year, and businessman Mansukh Hiran, who claimed the vehicle was stolen from him was found dead in Thane on March 5.

