SC for Centre, NMC reply on plea against eligibility criteria for admission to DM (Medical Genetics)

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre and the National Medical Commission (NMC) on a plea challenging the eligibility criteria for admission to the Doctorate of Medicines/DrNB (Medical Genetics) course. The plea also challenges the Information Bulletin/Prospectus of NEET Super Speciality 2021 published by the National Board of Examination as it includes the aspirants from broad specialties to apply for the course of DM/DrNB (Medical Genetics). A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna issued notice to the Centre and National Medical Commission and sought their response in two weeks. Advocate Sudhanshu S Choudhari, appearing for the NGO, Society of Indian Academy of Medical Genetics, drew the attention of the court to a Delhi High Court verdict of August 21, last year by which their plea was dismissed on the ground that the petitioner has no locus and it has no personal interest involved in the outcome of the petition. He told the bench that the erstwhile Medical Council of India (MCI) had inquired into the nature of qualifications required for a super-specialization in Medical Genetics. Choudhari said that the Post Graduate Committee, at a meeting held on March 7, 2018, concluded that DM (Medical Genetics) entails clinical evaluation of patients and only post-graduates in clinical disciplines should be considered eligible. He said that the guidelines framed by the National Medical Commission on February 25, 2021, specify that the eligibility for DM (Medical Genetics) would be a post-graduate degree in Medicine, Pediatrics, or Obstetrics and Gynaecology. The lawyer further added that the Information Bulletin which has been issued for the NEET-SS Examination for 2021 indicates that for the DM/DrNB course in Medical Genetics, any MD, MS, DND - broad-specialty programme fulfills the eligibility requirement. “AIIMS Delhi and PGIMR Chandigarh require an MD from the streams of General Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology or Pediatrics for admission to the same course,” he told the bench, which noted his submission in its order. The NGO has contended that the current eligibility criteria are contrary to the NMC Guidelines 2021 and the directions of the Oversight Committee set by the top court by way of an earlier verdict related to medical admissions. It has been said that the current eligibility criteria allow applicants from Doctorate of Medicines, Master of Surgery, or Diplomate of National Board to apply for a highly clinical course of Medical Genetics.

