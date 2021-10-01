Left Menu

Nalini moves HC again, wants to be released without Governor's consent

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-10-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 20:30 IST
Nalini moves HC again, wants to be released without Governor's consent
  • Country:
  • India

Nalini Sriharan, a life convict in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, has once again moved the Madras High Court, seeking to declare as ''unconstitutional'' the failure on the part of the Tamil Nadu Governor to act on the state government's earlier recommendation for the release of all seven persons involved and to order her release without the Governor's consent.

The K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government had in September 2018, recommended to then Governor Banwarilal Purohit the release of all the seven persons--Murugan, Santhan, AG Perarivalan, Ravichandran, Jayakumar, Robert Payas and Nalini--convicted and undergoing life imprisonment in connection with the assassination of Gandhi during an election rally at nearby Sriperumbudur in May 1991.

Sriharan had earlier also moved the court on the matter.

On Friday, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu, before which the petition came up for hearing, ordered notice to the authorities concerned returnable by October 12.

Among other things, Sriharan submitted the Supreme Court had held that the decision of a State is binding on the Governor as per Article 161 of the Constitution. But the Tamil Nadu Governor had failed to act on the decision of the state cabinet taken on September 9, 2018.

It would amount to committing contempt of the proceedings of the apex court, she contended and prayed the court to order her release without the Governor's nod.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021