Maha: 5 held for thefts in Thane

Five people have been arrested for alleged involvement in thefts in Naupada area of Thane city, police said on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Venkat Andale said stolen goods worth Rs 1.69 lakh were recovered from the five, comprising four women and a man, who is an autorickshaw driver.

He said the accused, all residents of Kalwa, were held after CCTV footage of the places where the thefts took place were checked.

