SBM 2.0, AMRUT 2.0 aim to make ‘saturation’ in sanitation and water availability in all UBLs

Complete liquid waste management in cities in less than 1 lakh population -- a new component introduced under SBM-Urban 2.0 -- and will ensure that all wastewater is safely contained, collected, transported and treated so that no wastewater pollutes our water bodies, the ministry said in a statement.In pursuance of the Prime Ministers vision, the schemes, with an outlay of about Rs 4.4 lakh crore, will adopt Universal Approach and make a move towards Saturation in sanitation and water availability in all Urban Local Bodies ULBs, it said.The ministry said the AMRUT-2.0 Mission will promote public private partnership PPP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 20:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@swachhbharat)
With an outlay of about Rs 4.4 lakh crore, the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation will make a move towards ''saturation'' in sanitation and water availability in all urban local bodies in the country, the government said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the SBM 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 on Friday and said these missions were aimed at making cities garbage-free and water secure.

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry, the SBM 2.0 will focus on ensuring complete access to sanitation facilities to serve the additional population migrating from rural to urban areas in search of employment and better opportunities over the next five years.

This will be done through the construction of over 3.5 lakhs individual, community and public toilets. Complete liquid waste management in cities in less than 1 lakh population -- a new component introduced under SBM-Urban 2.0 -- and will ensure that all wastewater is safely contained, collected, transported and treated so that no wastewater pollutes our water bodies, the ministry said in a statement.

''In pursuance of the Prime Minister's vision, the schemes, with an outlay of about Rs 4.4 lakh crore, will adopt 'Universal Approach' and make a move towards 'Saturation' in sanitation and water availability in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs),'' it said.

The ministry said the AMRUT-2.0 Mission will promote public private partnership (PPP). It has been mandated for cities having a million-plus population to take up PPP projects worth a minimum of 10 percent of their total project fund allocation, it added.

As many as 4,798 urban local bodies have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the central government, outlining the role and commitments of all the stakeholders in both the missions.

The ministry said AMRUT 2.0 aims to make around 4,700 towns/cities water secure, adding that it will build upon the progress of AMRUT to address water needs, rejuvenate water bodies, better manage aquifers, reuse treated wastewater, thereby promoting circular economy of water.

The total outlay of AMRUT 2.0 is Rs 2,97,000 crore, including central share of Rs 76,760 crore, the HUA said. This includes Rs 10,000 crore central share and another Rs 10,000 crores states' share for continuing financial support to AMRUT Mission up to March 2023.

''The objective of AMRUT 2.0 is to provide 100 percent coverage of water supply to all households in around 4,700 ULBs, by providing 2.68 crore urban household tap connections, thereby benefiting around 10.7 crore people,'' the statement said.

