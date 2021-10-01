Left Menu

CBI books DRI intelligence officer for acquiring illicit assets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has booked a senior officer of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly amassing illicit assets of over Rs 72 lakh, officials said on Friday.

Kaikhohao Doungel, Senior Intelligence Officer (SIO) at the DRI's Aizawl Regional Unit, had allegedly amassed movable and immovable assets to the tune of over Rs 1.42 crore between January 2014 and May 2021, they said.

The CBI found that of these, assets worth over Rs 72 lakh were allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income, they said.

''Searches were conducted today at the office as well as at the residential premises of the accused at Aizawl and Imphal which led to recovery of documents related to purchase of the land, bank accounts in the name of accused & wife maintained at various banks, insurance policies, luxurious household articles and other incriminating documents,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

