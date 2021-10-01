Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman arrested for illegal stocking, sale of duplicate cancer medicines

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested here for allegedly illegally stocking and trying to sell duplicate medicines used in the treatment of cancer, police said on Friday. The accused had allegedly stocked medicines used in cancer treatment and was trying to sell them illegally, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 20:48 IST
Mumbai: Woman arrested for illegal stocking, sale of duplicate cancer medicines
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested here for allegedly illegally stocking and trying to sell duplicate medicines used in the treatment of cancer, police said on Friday. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police seized injections and tablets worth Rs 67.90 lakh during a raid at a company in Netivali Naka of Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district, an official said. The accused had allegedly stocked medicines used in cancer treatment and was trying to sell them illegally, he said. These medicines were manufactured by a Japanese company, and a private company had been given rights to take action against people or firms, who were involved in duplication of these medicines.

Representatives of the company had approached the EOW with a complaint about duplicate medicines and its illegal sale, the official said. Accordingly, an FIR under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Copyrights Act has been registered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021