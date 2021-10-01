Left Menu

Orissa HC orders Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of 2 drowned girls

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 01-10-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 20:56 IST
The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the fathers of two girls who drowned in a waterlogged pit inside the compound of a school in Angul district nine years ago.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice S Muralidhar, said the tragic deaths were entirely avoidable and would not have occurred if barricades had been erected around the excavated pit.

Monalisa Naik and Priyanka Das, both aged four, went to the anganwadi centre that was operating on the premises of the Tentulihata Project Upper Primary School in Banarpal block on September 7, 2012. They had accidentally fallen into the waterlogged pit, which was excavated for the construction of new classrooms.

The court said there was a complete absence of any standard of care or even anticipation of the likely danger posed by an unguarded excavated pit having a depth of over four feet.

The lack of barricading of the pit or any warning sign appeared to be the reason why they met with a tragic death, the bench noted in its order on Thursday.

Therefore, there can be no doubt that there was ''gross negligence'' on the part of the school management and also the district administration in not barricading the pit, it said.

''A clear case is made out for grant of compensation for violation of the constitutional right to life of the two young children,'' the court said.

The compensation will have to been paid by the district administration within four weeks and compliance affidavits should be filed by November 1.

The high court also told the collectors of all 30 districts to ensure strict compliance with the Supreme Court directives regarding measures for the prevention of fatal accidents of small children at construction sites and other places.

The court order came on a writ petition filed by the fathers of two children. They had sought compensation and a set of guidelines with regard to the safety of children while undertaking construction work on the premises of the school, among others.

