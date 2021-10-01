Left Menu

UK gives short-term competition exemption for parts of CO2 industry amid supply crunch

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 21:01 IST
Britain has temporarily exempted parts of the carbon dioxide industry from competition law to help provide further security of the gas's supplies to businesses in the country.

"The move will help the industry to avoid disruption to supplies and prioritise the delivery of CO2 – an essential component of the national economy – to parts of the country and industries that need it most, such as the food sector," the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said in a statement.

