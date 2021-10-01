Left Menu

Special officers named for new, suburban police commissionerates

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday named two senior IPS officers as special officers for the formation of police commissionerates in suburban Chennai.Additional Director General of Police Administration, M Ravi is posted as special officerADGP for the formation of police commissionerate at Tambaram.Sandeep Rai Rathore, ADGP Enforcement has been named special officerADGP for the formation of police commissionerate at Avadi. Both are newly created posts for commissionerates at suburban Tambaram and Avadi, a government order said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-10-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 21:06 IST
Special officers named for new, suburban police commissionerates
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday named two senior IPS officers as special officers for the formation of police commissionerates in suburban Chennai.

Additional Director General of Police (Administration), M Ravi is posted as special officer/ADGP for the formation of police commissionerate at Tambaram.

Sandeep Rai Rathore, ADGP (Enforcement) has been named special officer/ADGP for the formation of police commissionerate at Avadi. Both are newly created posts for commissionerates at suburban Tambaram and Avadi, a government order said. During the DMK regime (2006-11), a suburban commissionerate was created which was subsumed under the Greater Chennai Police after the AIADMK assumed power in 2011.

