Pondy civic polls: HC grants more time to SEC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-10-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 21:13 IST
The Madras High Court on Friday granted time till October 4 to the Puducherry State Election Commission (SEC) to submit details with regard to the steps taken to rectify the anomalies in the allotment of wards to SCs, BCs and women candidates for the local body election in the Union Territory scheduled this month.

Heeding a request from the Puducherry SEC, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu posted the matter for Monday.

''Let these matters appear on October 4, in the hope that the several anomalies which have come to light would have been appropriately addressed by then,'' the bench said.

The bench also said that the poll schedule already announced is not being disturbed since the time to receive nominations is till October 7. However, merely because the elections to the local bodies need to be conducted urgently would not imply that they would be conducted unlawfully, the bench said and adjourned the PIL from Muthialpet independent MLA J Pregesh Kumar, who raised this issue.

