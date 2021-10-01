Govt kicks off special campaign on disposal of pendency in central ministries, departments

The Central government on Friday started a month-long special campaign on disposal of pendency in all ministries and departments. The campaign, which will culminate on October 31, aimed at ensuring timely and effective disposal of public grievances, references from Members of Parliament, state governments, inter-ministerial consultations and parliamentary assurances by each ministry and department and its attached and subordinate offices.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launched a dedicated portal for the special campaign and said, "all the efforts will be made for redressing pending grievances with focus on citizen-centric governance during the campaign to bring 'Ease of Living' for the common man." Singh said that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Government brought a paradigm shift with the "Minimum Government-Maximum Governance" the main aim of which is a progressive rise in transparency and added that more than 1,500 obsolete laws were done away with since 2014.

"There had been a 10-fold increase in public grievance cases since this government came to power in 2014 and it, in fact, reflects the trust citizens have shown in the government," said the Minister. "The public grievances have increased from two lakh in 2014 to nearly 22 lakhs at present with more than 96 per cent disposal of cases," he added.

Singh further said that the main "mantra" of the Modi government is to reach out to the last man in the last queue with all the benefits of the welfare schemes. "In the special campaign, files of temporary nature may be identified and weeded out as per the extant instructions and redundant scrap material and obsolete items may be discarded to improve cleanliness at workplaces," he said.

"Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) will be the nodal Ministry to monitor the implementation to this campaign. They have developed a dedicated dashboard for this purpose, and issued detailed guidelines in this regard to all ministries and departments of Central government," he added. The officials of DARPG stated that the progress of the campaign will be monitored by the secretaries and the Heads of Departments on daily basis.

"Dedicated portal at the government website has been created and made live from September 22 2021 to enable the ministries to feed the data on identified parameters," an official said. "The preparatory phase of the special campaign was conducted from September 13, 2021, to September 30, 2021. In the preparatory phase, ministries and departments have identified the status of pendency," the official added. (ANI)

