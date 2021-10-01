KKR score 165/7 against Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 165 for seven against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Opener Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for KKR with 67 off 49 balls.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 165/7 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 67; Ravi Bishnoi 2/22, Arshdeep Singh 3/32).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)