KKR score 165/7 against Punjab Kings
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-10-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 21:24 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders scored 165 for seven against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.
Opener Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for KKR with 67 off 49 balls.
Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 165/7 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 67; Ravi Bishnoi 2/22, Arshdeep Singh 3/32).
