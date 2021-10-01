Left Menu

U.S. expects 'fundamental reforms' to WHO after Congo sex report - statement

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 01-10-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 21:37 IST
U.S. expects 'fundamental reforms' to WHO after Congo sex report - statement
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Several countries expressed deep concern in a U.S.-led statement on Friday about the findings of an independent probe which implicated employees of the United Nations health body in a sexual abuse scandal during Congo's Ebola crisis.

"We expect full commitment from the WHO to prevent and address such acts, including through fundamental reforms to the WHO," the U.S. mission to the United Nations in Geneva said in a statement on behalf of several countries including Great Britain, plus the European Union.

An independent commission found that more than 80 aid workers including some employed by the WHO had taken part in sexual abuse and exploitation, in some cases demanding sex in exchange for jobs, during the 2018-2020 Ebola crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021