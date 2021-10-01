Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL79 INDIA-UK-TRAVEL-ACTION Vaccine certification issue: India decides to impose reciprocal action on UK citizens New Delhi: British nationals arriving in India, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to undergo 10 days of mandatory quarantine from October 4 as part of the reciprocal actions initiated by the government following the vaccine certification row between the two countries.

DEL102 PM-DUBAI EXPO Come to India and be a part of our growth story: PM Modi to investors at Dubai Expo Dubai: Today's India is one of the most open countries in the world and it offers maximum growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, inviting investors to the country. By Rajesh Rai DEL100 PB-UKD-RAWAT-3RDLD AMARINDER 'Proximity' with Amit Shah puts question mark on Amarinder Singh's secular credentials: Harish Rawat Dehradun/Chandigarh: Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Friday said Amarinder Singh's ''proximity'' with BJP leaders like Amit Shah puts a question mark on his secular credentials and warned the Centre not to attempt toppling a majority government in the state.

DEL75 CHANNI-LD PM Punjab Chief Minister Channi meets PM, urges him to repeal farm laws New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here and urged him to repeal the three farm laws.

DEL91 HUA-SWACHH-AGMUT SBM 2.0, AMRUT 2.0 aim to make ‘saturation’ in sanitation and water availability in all UBLs New Delhi: With an outlay of about Rs 4.4 lakh crore, the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation will make a move towards ''saturation'' in sanitation and water availability in all urban local bodies in the country, the government said on Friday.

DEL98 SINOINDIA-LADAKH-ARMYCHIEF Army Chief reviews India's operational preparedness in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane on Friday visited several forward in eastern Ladakh and carried out a comprehensive review of India's operational preparedness in the backdrop of its prolonged military standoff with China in the mountainous region.

DEL80 CONG-KHURSHID Questioning time-tested leadership style in isolation from workers' opinion 'worrying': Khurshid New Delhi: With P Chidambaram expressing helplessness over lack of ''meaningful conversations'' within the Congress, party colleague Salman Khurshid on Friday said he had hoped the discussions the former finance minister speaks of might have been led by him and called for a dialogue between the leaders of the party.

DEL87 DL-DU-LD CUT OFFS DU announces first cut-off list for UG admissions; SRCC, Hindu, Ramjas set 100 pc cut-off New Delhi: Delhi University on Friday announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions with prominent colleges like Shri Ram College of Commerce and Hindu College pegging the cut-offs at 100 per cent for various courses. CAL8 WB-MAMATA-FLOOD Mamata holds DVC responsible for ''man made'' flood in Bengal Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday held DVC responsible for the current ''man made'' flood in the southern part of the state and contended that it was caused due to the unplanned and enhanced discharge of water from dams and barrages in the neighbouring state without information.

BUSINESS DEL63 BIZ-LD AIR INDIA-TATA Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources New Delhi: Tata Sons has emerged as the top bidder for the takeover of debt-laden state-run airline Air India but the bid is yet to be approved by a group of ministers headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, sources said.

LEGAL LGD6 SC-LD PROTEST You have strangulated entire city, now you want to come inside and protest, SC tells farmers’ body New Delhi: ''You have strangulated the entire city and now you want to come inside and start protest here again,” an irked Supreme Court Friday told a farmers’ body protesting against the three new farm laws and seeking directions to authorities to allow it to stage 'satyagrah' at Jantar Mantar here.

FOREIGN FGN33: US-QUAD-LD CHINA Washington: China's aggressiveness and coercive nature in the strategic Indo-Pacific region is a “frequent topic of discussion” among the Quad nations but not all of it has to do with Beijing as there are lots of outcomes, the Pentagon has said.

FGN27: US-MILLEY-LD RAWAT Washington: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat met his US counterpart General Mark Milley here on Thursday and they discussed a range of issues, including ways to ensure regional security and their respective roles as principal military advisors to the civilian leadership, the Pentagon said.

FGN49 PAK-SIKH-ISIS Peshawar: The Islamic State's Afghanistan affiliate, dubbed Islamic State Khorasan or ISIS-K, has claimed responsibility for the killing of a well-known Sikh 'hakeem' in Pakistan's restive northwestern city of Peshawar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)