Man who dragged police constable on car's bonnet arrested

01-10-2021
A 32-year-old man who allegedly drove on and dragged a traffic constable on the bonnet of his car in suburban Andheri has been arrested, police said on Friday.

A video of the incident which took place near Azad Nagar metro station on Thursday had gone viral.

Sohail Katuria, who is in the garment business, was arrested on Thursday night, and a court remanded him in police custody till Saturday, an official said.

Constable Vijay Singh Gurav had asked him to stop for a traffic rule violation but the accused drove on, the police official said.

A case under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 279 (rash driving) was registered against him. PTI DC KRK KRK

