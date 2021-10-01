Left Menu

One more arrested by UP ATS over ‘conversion racket’

PTI | Lucknow/Ballia | Updated: 01-10-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 21:53 IST
One more arrested by UP ATS over ‘conversion racket’
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday said it arrested one more person in connection with the alleged illegal conversion racket.

Dheeraj Jagtap, a resident of Yavatmal in Maharashtra, was taken into custody by an ATS team in Kanpur. After finding him suspicious, he was brought to Lucknow where he was arrested, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a statement issued by the ATS.

He said Jagtap will be produced before a court on Saturday.

The ATS had arrested some people for allegedly running an illegal conversion racket on June 20.

During the course of the investigation in this case, 14 more people, including Maulana Umar Gautam, Maulana Kalim Siddiqui, Rameshwar Kawade alias Adam, Bhupriya Bando alias Arsalan Mustafa and Kausar Alam have been arrested, according to officials.

Investigation revealed that Jagtap has been involved in ‘Dawah’ (the act of inviting or calling people to embrace Islam) since his conversion to Islam about 10 years ago, along with Kawade and others, the release said.

For this purpose, Jagtap created several WhatsApp groups and used to lure people to adopt Islam, it said.

He is also a member of Dawah group Islamic Youth Federation and is connected to a country-wide network related to conversion, the ATS alleged.

According to police, Jagtap has also got people to convert on the pretext of getting them jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021