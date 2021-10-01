Delhi: 121 plastic units asked to shut down operations

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has asked 121 plastic manufacturing units in the national capital to shut down operations for failing to submit an extended producers responsibility (EPR) action plan. As part of EPR, producers, importers and brand owners like food packaging companies are supposed to collect the plastic used by them with the help of waste management agencies (WMA).

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had earlier asked the plastic producers in the city to submit their EPR action plan along with a reply to a show cause notice issued for missing the deadline to do so.

Only 169 units have submitted a reply along with an EPR action plan and a copy of their agreement with waste management agencies, the pollution control body said. However, these EPR action plans lack endorsement by the urban development department of the Delhi government.

Twelve units have already closed down, while 24 have submitted a reply with or without EPR plans. The remaining 121 units have neither submitted a reply nor an EPR action plan.

The DPCC has asked 193 units to submit a "proper" EPR action plan endorsed by the UD Department and issued closer directions to the 121 non-compliant units.

A fine of Rs 50,000 each has also been imposed on these companies.

