UK military likely to be deployed to assist with fuel crisis this weekend -Sky News
Reuters | London | Updated: 01-10-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 21:56 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's military is likely to be deployed this weekend to assist with fuel deliveries to gas stations, Sky News reported on Friday.
The military is currently on standby to help alleviate a shortage of truck drivers.
