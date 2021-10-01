Left Menu

Assam man lynched over cattle-theft suspicion in Meghalaya

PTI | Tura | Updated: 01-10-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 21:56 IST
Assam man lynched over cattle-theft suspicion in Meghalaya
  • Country:
  • India

A 49-year-old man hailing from Assam was lynched over cattle-theft suspicion in a remote village in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Adugre village in Betasing police station area, an officer said.

The man was allegedly nabbed by locals with three bovine animals stolen from a neighbouring village and beaten up. Police found him lying on the ground and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

He hailed from Mankachar in South Salmara district of neighbouring Assam, the officer said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021