Southeast district administration organises Clean India programme

The Southeast District administration on Friday organised a 'Clean India' programme at the district magistrate office in commemoration of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" campaign.

Southeast District Magistrate Vishwendra administered a "Swacchta Pledge" to all participants of the programme. The programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner, SDMC central zone, Awanish Kumar and ADM Southeast Padmakar Ram Tripathi along with other officials, representatives of market traders associations and resident welfare associations.

A month long calendar of events has also been prepared which includes collection and disposal of waste particularly single-use plastic, beautification of villages and slums, cleanliness and maintenance of water bodies, an official statement said.

It added that cleanliness awareness programmes will also be organised at various locations such as parks, schools, railway station, markets, government offices etc. In this series, cleanliness drives have also been conducted on Friday evening at Lajpat Nagar Market and Nehru Place Market in South-East District in association with market trader associations of the respective markets.

