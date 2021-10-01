Delhi Police arrests two interstate robbers

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday busted an interstate gang of robbers near the Kashmere Gate area of the national capital who were involved in committing armed robberies in different parts of the country. As per the information received by Delhi Police, two robbers committed a robbery at gunpoint in the Morvi City area of Gujarat on September 28 and the robbers moved to Delhi NCR after a day.

"We received the information from Gujarat Police on Thursday that the robbers identified as Jaideep and Sandeep moved to Delhi. Immediately, we deployed a team of Special Cell near ISBT Kashmere Gate and spotted two suspicious persons, identified as Jaideep and Sandeep," the police said. Further, police informed that both the robbers tried to escape from the spot, but were nabbed and disarmed by the team.

Police have recovered a single shot pistol of .315 with six live cartridges and cash worth Rs 3.90 lakhs. A case under appropriate sections of law has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

