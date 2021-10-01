Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests two interstate robbers

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday busted an interstate gang of robbers near the Kashmere Gate area of the national capital who were involved in committing armed robberies in different parts of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 22:07 IST
Delhi Police arrests two interstate robbers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday busted an interstate gang of robbers near the Kashmere Gate area of the national capital who were involved in committing armed robberies in different parts of the country. As per the information received by Delhi Police, two robbers committed a robbery at gunpoint in the Morvi City area of Gujarat on September 28 and the robbers moved to Delhi NCR after a day.

"We received the information from Gujarat Police on Thursday that the robbers identified as Jaideep and Sandeep moved to Delhi. Immediately, we deployed a team of Special Cell near ISBT Kashmere Gate and spotted two suspicious persons, identified as Jaideep and Sandeep," the police said. Further, police informed that both the robbers tried to escape from the spot, but were nabbed and disarmed by the team.

Police have recovered a single shot pistol of .315 with six live cartridges and cash worth Rs 3.90 lakhs. A case under appropriate sections of law has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021