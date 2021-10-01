Left Menu

Man arrested with fake currency notes in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-10-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 22:11 IST
A man was arrested with fake currency notes of Rs 1.97 lakh face value in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Friday.

Bundu Khan (29) was arrested on Thursday and he has connection with notorious counterfeit currency notes smuggler Rafiq, Nagaur Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Singh said. He said that the recovered notes are in Rs 500 and Rs 2000 denominations. Acting on a tip-off, that a large sum of counterfeit currency was being smuggled and flushed into the market, a police team nabbed Bundu Khan on Thursday.

