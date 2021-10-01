Left Menu

Manipur: Athuan Abonmai murder case handed over to NIA

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 01-10-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 22:26 IST
Manipur: Athuan Abonmai murder case handed over to NIA
The probe into the murder of an influential Zeliangrong tribal leader in Manipur has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a senior official said on Friday.

A high-level committee of police officers was investigating the murder of Athuan Abonmai, who was the advisor and former president of Zeliangrong Baudi, the apex body of the community which has a substantial population in Manipur.

Abonmai was abducted by suspected NSCN (IM) militants from the venue of a programme in Tamenglong on September 22 and later found dead.

The Union Home Ministry has issued an order directing the NIA to take over the investigation of the case, a statement issued by state Home Special Secretary H Gyan Prakash said. Two persons have been arrested and remanded to nine days in police custody in connection with the killing. More than 13 police personnel have been suspended over the incident.

Political parties cutting across ideologies, and civil society organisations have condemned the murder.

