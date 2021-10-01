Left Menu

J-K: Man awarded 8 years in jail for raping girl

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-10-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 22:33 IST
J-K: Man awarded 8 years in jail for raping girl
A court on Friday awarded rigorous eight years imprisonment to a man and a fine of Rs 50,000 for raping a girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

The convict, Ashish Rajput, who had kidnapped the girl before sexually assaulting her, was also awarded three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 by the Sessions Court of Udhampur in that case.

The court also awarded six months imprisonment and a Rs 10,000 fine for wrongful confinement of the victim, an official spokesman said.

As per the court order, of the total fine, Rs 75,000 will be paid to the victim as compensation, he said.

The kidnapping and rape of the girl by the convict had taken place in 2015, he said.

The spokesman said the court’s judgment gives a strong message to society and shows zero-tolerance against criminals involved in such heinous cases.

