Robber held 10 years after mugging, injuring Ghaziabad man
- Country:
- India
A robber, who had been at large for about a decade, was arrested Friday, police said.
The accused, Mukeem alias Tinga, had robbed and injured a man named Manoj Kumar, in February 2011 near Gaur Green avenue group housing society, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Indira Puram, Abhay Kumar Mishra told reporters.
In 2018, a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on information leading to his arrest. It was later enhanced to Rs 50,000.
Mukeem, who hails from Badaun district, was arrested near a traffic light in Vasundhra.
He told police that he was in Karnataka where he used to sell readymade garments on the roads.
Three other men – Sahil, Sajid and Zafaruddin – were arrested immediately after the incident for their involvement in the robbery.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Price rise is "continuous process", announce special financial package to people in distress: Kumaraswamy
Avigna Industrial & Logistics Park to invest Rs 600 cr on warehousing project in Karnataka
Vegetable seller to singer, Arun Kumar Nikam launched tribute song to Sonu Sood
No proposal to privatise energy sector in the state: Karnataka Minister
Kohli will be more determined, focused to win the T20 World Cup, says childhood coach Rajkumar