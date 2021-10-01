Robber held 10 years after mugging, injuring Ghaziabad man

A robber, who had been at large for about a decade, was arrested Friday, police said.

The accused, Mukeem alias Tinga, had robbed and injured a man named Manoj Kumar, in February 2011 near Gaur Green avenue group housing society, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Indira Puram, Abhay Kumar Mishra told reporters.

In 2018, a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on information leading to his arrest. It was later enhanced to Rs 50,000.

Mukeem, who hails from Badaun district, was arrested near a traffic light in Vasundhra.

He told police that he was in Karnataka where he used to sell readymade garments on the roads.

Three other men – Sahil, Sajid and Zafaruddin – were arrested immediately after the incident for their involvement in the robbery.

