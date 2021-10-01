Domestic help found dead at employer's house in Delhi

The body of a 19-year-old domestic help with burn injuries was found at her employer's house in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area on Friday morning, police said.

The woman is a resident of Madrasi Camp here. She, along with her mother, used to work at the house in Lajpat Nagar-II area, they said.

The Lajpat Nagar police station received a PCR call on Friday morning about the woman being electrocuted, but police said that the exact cause of her death will be ascertained only through an autopsy.

Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the woman had burn injuries on her body. She had come to work at the house around 7 am on Friday, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said the spot was also inspected by forensic experts. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal action will be taken according to the autopsy report, she said. The woman's family suspects foul play.

Her mother said that she and her daughter usually come together at work but on Friday morning, she decided to go late and sent her daughter early.

''I saw a bottle of kerosene and a matchbox lying outside the washroom of the house. I suspect something wrong has happened with my daughter,'' she said.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the police seeking registration of FIR and arrests in the matter and a copy of the post-mortem report.

The mother-daughter duo had been working in the house for the last two months and according to the DCW, the deceased's mother informed them that her daughter went for work on Friday morning but after sometime, she received a call from her another daughter living in Tamil Nadu. Her daughter in Tamil Nadu informed the mother that she received a call from her sister and that she was crying.

When the mother reached the house, she found that her daughter was dead and her burnt body was lying in the bathroom. Allegedly, there was no other person present in the house, the women's commission said. Maliwal stated, “The conditions of domestic workers is not good in our country. This case needs to be thoroughly investigated and the girl must get justice. She suffered major burn injuries and died a very painful death. Delhi Police should register an FIR and arrest the accused.'' PTI AMP SMN

