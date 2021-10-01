Left Menu

UN says Ethiopia has no legal right to expel 7 UN officials

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 01-10-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 22:42 IST
The United Nations informed Ethiopia on Friday that it has no legal right to expel seven U.N. officials whom it accused of “meddling” in the country's affairs.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said a diplomatic note sent to Ethiopia's U.N. Mission and conveyed to Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed during a phone call with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated the U.N.'s “longstanding legal position” that the doctrine of declaring someone “persona non grata” -- or unwelcome -- does not apply to U.N. personnel.

The doctrine of declaring someone persona non grata applies between states, he said. “We are not a state.” Ethiopia announced the expulsions on Thursday, giving the seven officials 72 hours to leave, as pressure grows on the government over its deadly blockade of the Tigray region.

The announcement appeared to be the government's most dramatic move yet to restrict humanitarian access to the region of 6 million people after nearly a year of war. The U.N. has become increasingly outspoken as the flow of medical supplies, food and fuel has been brought to a near-halt.

