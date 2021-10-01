Left Menu

Minor reshuffle of AP IAS officers

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 01-10-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 22:43 IST
Minor reshuffle of AP IAS officers
The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday night effected transfer of a few IAS officers in a minor reshuffle.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma issued an order transferring 2001 batch IAS officer M Girija Shankar as Civil Supplies Commissioner in the place of Kona Sasidhar (2003).

Sasidhar will now supplant Girija Shankar as the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner.

M Hari Jawaharlal (2005) has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Endowments, relieving Principal Secretary G Vani Mohan from the full additional charge.

Water Resources Secretary J Syamala Rao has been given additional charge as Commissioner, Rehabilitation and Resettlement.

Naveen Kumar, UP cadre IAS officer, who came to AP on deputation and has been on wait, is posted as Special Secretary, Medical and Health Department to look after computerisation and hospital administration, according to the Chief Secretary’s order.

