Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar visits NCC battalion in Ladakh
Union Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Sunday visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) battalion in Ladakh.
Kumar visited 1 Ladakh Bn NCC at Leh and was briefed by commanding officer Lt Col Siddharth Singh about various activities being carried out by NCC Cadets and the challenges being faced by the NCC in the Ladakh region, a defence spokesman said here.
He said Kumar was also briefed about the border area expansion plan of the NCC announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day.
Thereafter, the Defence Secretary interacted with NCC Cadets and associated NCC Officers (ANOs) of 1 Ladakh Bn NCC, the spokesman said.
Kumar lauded the performance of NCC Cadets towards nation-building and motivated them to do their best in every endeavour, he added.
