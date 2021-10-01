Left Menu

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar visits NCC battalion in Ladakh

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-10-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 22:52 IST
Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar visits NCC battalion in Ladakh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Sunday visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) battalion in Ladakh.

Kumar visited 1 Ladakh Bn NCC at Leh and was briefed by commanding officer Lt Col Siddharth Singh about various activities being carried out by NCC Cadets and the challenges being faced by the NCC in the Ladakh region, a defence spokesman said here.

He said Kumar was also briefed about the border area expansion plan of the NCC announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day.

Thereafter, the Defence Secretary interacted with NCC Cadets and associated NCC Officers (ANOs) of 1 Ladakh Bn NCC, the spokesman said.

Kumar lauded the performance of NCC Cadets towards nation-building and motivated them to do their best in every endeavour, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021