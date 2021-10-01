Demanding probe into road construction, man attempts suicide outside Gadkari's residence

Demanding inquiry into the construction of a road, a man tried to consume poison outside Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari's house here on Friday evening, police said.

Security personnel, however, stopped him in time, said an official of the Rana Pratap Nagar police station.

Vijay Marotrao Pawar, resident of Mehkar in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, had written a letter two-three days ago demanding inquiry into the alleged substandard construction of the Shegaon-Khamgaon Palkhi road. He had threatened to end his life outside Gadkari's house if the demand was not met.

After receiving the threat, extra policemen were deployed outside the Union minister's house, the police official said.

Pawar arrived near Gadkari's house around 5 pm on Friday and tried to consume a poisonous chemical but the police overpowered him immediately, the official said.

He was admitted to the Government Medical College and his condition was reportedly stable. A case will be registered against him under IPC section 309 (attempt to commit suicide), the official said. PTI COR KRK KRK

