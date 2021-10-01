Left Menu

Orissa HC rejects plea against festival guidelines

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 01-10-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 23:14 IST
Orissa HC rejects plea against festival guidelines
  • Country:
  • India

The Orissa High Court on Friday rejected a plea by the Durga Puja committees of Cuttack against the restrictions imposed by the state government on the observance of festivals.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice S Muralidhar, also declined to direct the government to provide relief for workers associated with the festivals, saying it was a policy matter.

The court was hearing a writ petition by 20 petitioners, who claimed to be the office-bearers of various puja committees in and around Cuttack city, against the standard operating procedure (SOPs).

The Odisha government had on August 9 issued guidelines for observance of the festivals between August and November, 2021, and imposed restrictions, including limiting the height of idols to be less than four feet, in relation to the Durga Puja.

The plea also sought directions to the state government to frame a scheme or extend financial assistance to workers whose livelihood during the festival has been adversely affected.

The court underlined that it had approved the SOPs in an order last month and, therefore, declined to revisit the issue since the reasons for its decision had been spelt out earlier.

On September 17, it dismissed a separate petition against the decision to restrict the maximum height of Durga idols, observing that the matter cannot be singled out as an ''essential'' aspect of a tradition without which the festival may not have significance.

Regarding the issue of financial aid, the bench said the restrictions were due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected a large number of workers in various trades and avocations since March 2020.

The high court said it was not possible to direct the state government to separately provide relief for workers associated with the festivals. It added that this was a policy matter of the government and the court is ''not expected to issue such directions in the absence of empirical data''.

Disposing the writ petition, the court, however, left it open to the petitioners to seek other avenues for ''ventilating their grievance'' regarding the issue of financial assistance.

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021