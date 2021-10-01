Birla Corp shareholders approve management supported resolutions at AGM; investment firm PPTCL alleges fraud

Kolkata-based MP Birla Group on Friday said shareholders of its flagship firm Birla Corporation have approved resolutions supported by the management with an overwhelming majority at its annual general meeting (AGM), even as investment firm Punjab Produce and Trading Co Ltd (PPTCL) alleged fraudulent practice in the process and threatened to take legal recourse. The group stated that the shareholders have also rejected a proposal by PPTCL to appoint Rameshwar Singh Thakur as a non-executive, non-independent director of the company at the AGM held on Wednesday. In a statement late in the evening, PPTCL, one of the largest investment companies of the MP Birla Group, alleged ''illegal and fraudulent'' actions at the AGM of Birla Corporation Ltd (BCL) by the management and said it is exploring legal recourse against its chairman and directors. ''The voting rights exercised by some promoter group entities of Birla Corporation at its AGM held on September 29, 2021 have been illegally and fraudulently invalidated by the Company, to unlawfully allow HV Lodha to maintain a semblance of control over the Company,'' PPTCL said. It further said as one of the largest investment companies of the MP Birla Group and the lead corporate promoter of the listed entities of the group, it ''is exploring legal recourse against such blatant and fraudulent actions by the Chairman and Directors of BCL, its officers and the scrutiniser, and will also file criminal cases, if so advised. '' According to a filing by BCL, the proposal to appoint PPTCL nominee Rameshwar Singh Thakur as director was rejected with 70.34 per cent votes against and 29.66 per cent in favour. The resolutions supported by the management have all been carried by the overwhelming majority, the Birla Corporation had said in a statement. However, PPTCL alleged that electronic votes validly cast through NSDL by three charitable entities of the promoter group (holding 13.9 per cent votes) have been mischievously considered invalid. ''Also, votes cast electronically through NDSL by 3 promoter group investment companies (holding 23.4% votes) have not only been considered invalid, counter votes by persons illegally claiming to be directors of these 3 entities, not cast during the AGM, have been taken to be valid votes, thus completing the circle of manipulation to suit the nefarious agenda of HV Lodha,'' it said. The M P Birla group holds 62.9 per cent shares in Birla Corporation as its promoter. ''Out of these, 53.8% votes were cast electronically by 20 entities of the Group using NSDL’s portal, following the directions of the High Court appointed Committee of Administrators Pendente lite (APL Committee) over the Estate of Smt. Priyamvada Birla, who gave directions on the manner of voting, particularly with regard to appointment of directors. ''Voting rights held by the four manufacturing companies of the promoter group (holding 9.02% shares in BCL), whose Boards are controlled illegally by HV Lodha, were cast against the advice and directions of the APL Committee. The said 53.8% votes cast electronically as per the APL’s direction, constitutes 78% of shares present and voting at BCL’s AGM held on Wednesday,'' PPTCL alleged. Earlier, M P Birla Group on Friday said shareholders of its flagship firm Birla Corporation Ltd have approved resolutions supported by the management with overwhelming majority at its AGM. The resolutions approved by the shareholders included re-appointment of Dilip Ganesh Karnik as director; and appointment of Arvind Pathak as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company for a period of 3 years with effect from March 31, 2021. Karnik's appointment was approved with 68.07 per cent votes in favour and 31.93 per cent against, while Pathak's appointment received 99.99 per cent votes in favour and 0.006 per cent against. The development comes in the midst of the over 17-year long battle between the Birlas and Lodhas over the control of the Rs 5,000 crore Birla Estate, following the death of Priyamvada Devi Birla, wife of M P Birla. The bone of contention is the ''purported will'' of late Priyamvada Devi Birla executed in July 1982, which is alleged to have transferred the shares of the M P Birla group, collectively called as the Birla Estate, in favour of late Rajendra Singh Lodha, the father of Harsh Vardhan Lodha. Last week, shareholders of the group's three listed cable companies -- Vindhya Telelinks Ltd, Universal Cables Ltd and Birla Cable Ltd -- had voted against appointments of directors proposed by the investment firm PPTCL. PPTCL had filed nominations seeking appointments of two directors on the boards of all the three cable companies. In case of Vindhya Telelinks and Universal Cables, PPTCL had proposed appointments of D R Agarwal and S K Chakrabarti as directors, with the latter's nomination being proposed to replace Karnik as director. As far as Birla Cable was concerned, PPTCL had proposed appointments of D R Agarwal and Satish Pradhan, as directors with the latter being proposed to replace HV Lodha, who is the chairman of the group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)