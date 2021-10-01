UK's Johnson says NIreland Protocol could work if 'fixed' -BBC
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday the Northern Ireland Protocol, which governs the province's post-Brexit trading arrangements, could "in principle work" if it was "fixed".
"It has got enough leeway in the language for it to be applied in a common sense way without creating too many checks down the Irish Sea," Johnson told the BBC.
But he warned it will come down to "fixing it or ditching it".
